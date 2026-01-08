Telangana: Four ICFAI University Students Killed, One Critically Injured in High-Speed Car Crash in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of four students and left another critically injured near Mokila in Rangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday.

According to police, a Ford EcoSport car traveling at high speed lost control near the Mirzaguda Gate in Chevella. The vehicle hit the road divider before ramming into a tree. The impact was severe, killing four occupants of the vehicle on the spot. A fifth student sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for emergency treatment.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Mokila Police Station. All five occupants were identified as students, most of whom attended ICFAI Business School (IBS).

The deceased include Surya Teja, a BBA 2nd Year student, Sumith, a BBA 3rd Year, Sri Nikhil, a BBA 3rd Year, and Rohith, a MGIT student. The injured has been identified as Nakshatra, a BBA 3rd Year student who is currently undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Chevella Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident, with over-speeding suspected as the primary reason.