ISI Sleeper Cell Strategy Exposed: Pakistan Handlers Using Honey Traps, Indian SIMs, and Digital Footprints to Expand Spy Network

New Delhi: In a major counter-intelligence breakthrough, Indian security agencies have exposed a vast espionage network run by Pakistan's ISI, involving Indian SIM cards, honey-trap tactics, and sleeper cells across multiple states. The crackdown follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Pakistani Spy Posing as YouTuber Busted

The investigation began with the arrest of a woman identified as Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar, Haryana — a Pakistani agent operating under the guise of an Indian YouTuber. Malhotra’s movements had been under surveillance by the Intelligence Bureau, especially after the Pahalgam attack, as her communications showed suspicious foreign links.

During interrogation, Malhotra confessed to being in touch with multiple Pakistani handlers and sharing sensitive information about Indian security infrastructure. Security agencies suspect he received funds through various bank accounts for leaking strategic data.

Delhi Special Cell Exposes Sleeper Cell Plot

In a related case, Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a man named Haseen, who revealed during interrogation that he was creating a vast sleeper cell network on instructions from the ISI. Haseen had reportedly given four Indian phone numbers to handlers in Pakistan, who were then using them to honey-trap Indian citizens, particularly those linked to security establishments.

He had traveled to Pakistan multiple times and used his relatives’ phones to communicate with handlers, avoiding direct detection. His associate, Qasim, was also arrested. Both will be presented before Patiala House Court.

Jasbir Singh: 150 Pakistan Contacts

Another key arrest was of Jasbir Singh, a YouTuber from Punjab. During interrogation, he disclosed that he regularly spoke to over 150 individuals in Pakistan using encrypted apps. He met a suspected handler named Danish multiple times and was introduced to more Pakistani nationals during a religious festival. Central agencies have seized and are retrieving data from his phone, much of which had been deleted.

Maharashtra ATS Uncovers ISI’s Female Honey-Trap Agents

The Maharashtra ATS, in coordination with central agencies, uncovered yet another wing of the spy network — female agents claiming to be Indian citizens used Indian SIM cards to target an individual named Ravi Verma. These women solicited sensitive information and visuals related to defence sites.

At least five to six Indian SIMs were used for this operation, raising alarm about how Indian telecom infrastructure is being exploited to mask foreign communications.

Surveillance Revealed Modus Operandi

As per reports, several previously inactive Indian phone numbers became active following the Pahalgam attack. These numbers were involved in encrypted messaging and suspicious financial transactions. Authorities discovered that these were part of a sophisticated espionage network stretching across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, and Assam.

National Security Concerns

The arrests and ongoing investigation expose how Pakistan-backed agents are increasingly turning to Indian SIM cards and sleeper cell tactics to operate under the radar. This new modus operandi is seen as a serious threat to India's internal security, especially post-terror attacks when surveillance systems are most vulnerable.