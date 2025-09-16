Palaniswami Hails BJP For Supporting AIADMK, Slams DMK Over Law and Order In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for extending consistent support to his party, especially after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, while strongly criticising the DMK government for its alleged failures in maintaining law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a public meeting in Chennai to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, Palaniswami said that, during the time AIADMK was in power, and even now, those in the Centre (BJP) have never issued any threats.

"But on the contrary, they (BJP) have only done good for us. After the demise of Amma (Jayalalitha), some people tried to usurp the AIADMK party. They even attempted to topple the government. You know very well who safeguarded it (the Central government). It was those in the Centre (BJP) who protected us (AIADMK). It is not right to forget gratitude. In keeping with what Valluvar has said, we remain with gratitude," he said, making it clear that there were no differences with the BJP.

AIADMK General Secretary said the Centre has extended significant financial support to Tamil Nadu in recent years.

In this connection, he recalled the Centre had allocated 63,000 crore rupees for the Metro Rail project. "For the Nadanthaai Vaazhi Cauvery scheme, the Union Government had released 11,500 crore rupees. Whatever we asked, they have provided us," he said.

Meanwhile, Edappadi Palaniswami criticised the DMK government, claiming that law and order have worsened under their rule. He alleged that victims are being targeted with cases, police lack security, and cited the murder of six policemen in six months and attacks on patrol officers.

He also pointed to the arrest of a DMK panchayat chairperson in a theft case to highlight the character of DMK members.

"Under the DMK, law and order have deteriorated. Cases are being registered against the victims. Even the police have no security. There were six policemen murdered in six months. Patrol policemen are being attacked. If a DMK panchayat chairperson is arrested in a theft case, understand what kind of people the DMK are," he said.

Palaniswami accused the DMK government of failing to curb the widespread availability of illegal drugs across Tamil Nadu, from villages to cities. He further alleged that DMK members are primarily involved in selling drugs.