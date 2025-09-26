Palaniswami Slams Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa Over 'Empty White Paper' Remark

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa for presenting a blank sheet of paper as a "white paper report" during his recent public address.

Palaniswami accused the minister of arrogance and mockery, stating that the gesture was aimed at belittling the opposition.

"The Industries Minister showed a white empty paper and called it a white paper report, claiming the Leader of Opposition would only understand this. This is not just arrogance—it’s an insult to democratic accountability," Palaniswami said.

He further questioned the DMK government's employment claims, pointing to the 922 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) reportedly signed under the current administration. "You claim 32 lakh jobs through these MoUs. Then where are the 25 lakh people who should have been employed? The numbers don’t add up," he asserted.

Palaniswami concluded with a scathing remark saying, "Mr. T.R.B. Rajaa, by showing the empty paper, you have proven your government is an empty spectacle."