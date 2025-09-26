Republic World
Updated 26 September 2025 at 20:16 IST

Palaniswami Slams Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa Over 'Empty White Paper' Remark

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa for presenting a blank sheet of paper as a "white paper report".

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
E. Palaniswami Slams Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa
E. Palaniswami Slams Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa | Image: Republic

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa for presenting a blank sheet of paper as a "white paper report" during his recent public address. 

Palaniswami accused the minister of arrogance and mockery, stating that the gesture was aimed at belittling the opposition.

"The Industries Minister showed a white empty paper and called it a white paper report, claiming the Leader of Opposition would only understand this. This is not just arrogance—it’s an insult to democratic accountability," Palaniswami said.

He further questioned the DMK government's employment claims, pointing to the 922 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) reportedly signed under the current administration. "You claim 32 lakh jobs through these MoUs. Then where are the 25 lakh people who should have been employed? The numbers don’t add up," he asserted.

Palaniswami concluded with a scathing remark saying, "Mr. T.R.B. Rajaa, by showing the empty paper, you have proven your government is an empty spectacle."

The incident has sparked debate over transparency and performance metrics in Tamil Nadu’s industrial development initiatives. 

