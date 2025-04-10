Palghar Hospital Horror: 70-Year-Old Woman Crushed To Death By Doctor's Car On Hospital Premises

Palghar: A heart-wrenching accident has shaken the residents of Maharashtra's Palghar, as a 70-year-old woman was tragically killed after a doctor crushed her to death with his car. The incident occurred on a typical day in the BARC Colony of Boisar, where the victim was leaving a hospital after accompanying her husband for a medical examination. The victim, identified as Chayalata Vishwanath Arekar, was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital after the accident, where she was declared dead.

On information, the local police rushed to the spot and the doctor was taken into custody. As per the police, a red car allegedly driven by Dr AK Das, a doctor serving at the same hospital, went out of control and rammed into the victim at high speed.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera, and the video has gone viral. The footage shows the car speeding out of control and hitting the victim, who was walking on the road. The impact was so severe that the victim died on the spot. The police have registered a FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, and Das has been detained for questioning.

The police are investigating the incident to determine whether it was a mechanical defect in the car or human negligence that caused the accident.

The Tarapur Police and DYSP Vikas Naik reached the spot and initiated a detailed investigation. A case has been registered against the accused, and the police are working to gather more evidence.