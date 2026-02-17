Palwal Water Contamination: District Collector Says 7, Not 22, Dead, Faces Backlash

Palwal: Tensions between the district administration and the residents of Chayansa village have escalated after the release of a controversial call recording exclusively with Republic featuring Palwal District Collector (DC) Harish Vashishth.

In the recording, the DC appears to dismiss the severity of a suspected water contamination crisis that has gripped the village for over two weeks.

A Conflict of Numbers

While terrified villagers claim that between 15 and 20 people have died due to contaminated drinking water, DC Harish Vashishth has officially maintained that the toll stands at only 7.

During the conversation, the DC was presented with the actual figures claimed by the locals. He stated, "Voh toh claim krte rahenge" (They will keep making claims).

This official count has sparked outrage among local families who have lost loved ones.

Residents argue that several deaths occurred before health teams arrived or were classified under different medical categories, such as liver infection and jaundice, to avoid an inclusion of administrative failure.

S.no Factor Official Claim Villager Reports 1. Death Toll 7 Deaths 15–20 Deaths 2. Primary Cause Hepatitis B & C (Viral) Water Contamination (Bacterial) 3. Water Quality Under Control 23+ Failed Quality Checks

Hepatitis vs. Contamination

The DC has further attributed the fatalities to Hepatitis B and C, suggesting that the deaths are the result of viral infections rather than systemic water contamination.

According to the administration's findings, out of 1,400 blood samples tested, officials confirmed several cases of Hepatitis B and C.

The DC suggests the outbreak is a localised viral issue rather than a failure of the public water supply.

However, the villagers and public health experts have pointed to a different reality. Of the 107 household water samples collected, 23 failed quality checks, showed high levels of bacterial growth and a complete absence of chlorination.

Residents complain that the water supplied via pipelines and stored in underground tanks has been foul-smelling and visibly dirty for weeks.