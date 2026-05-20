Panic Ensues After Fire Breaks Out At Dehradun’s Panacea Hospital; Patients Evacuated
A major fire broke out at Panacea Hospital in Dehradun today, triggering widespread panic and absolute chaos within the healthcare facility.
- India News
- 1 min read
Dehradun: A major fire broke out at Panacea Hospital in Dehradun today, triggering widespread panic and absolute chaos within the healthcare facility.
The emergency prompted an immediate rescue operation, and the administration evacuated all patients to nearby medical facilities as a precautionary measure.
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