Panic Ensues Following Fatal Brawl Over Bike Accident in Dhandhuka, Gujarat; Two Arrested

Ahmedabad: A minor road incident in Gujarat’s Dhandhuka town escalated into a deadly clash, leaving one person dead and triggering widespread violence, including arson and vandalism, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident began with a dispute between two individuals-one from the Muslim community and the other from the Bharwad community-after a bike overtaking led to a collision. The argument soon escalated into a physical altercation.

Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural) Om Prakash Jat said that after the initial fight, the youth from the Muslim community dropped his wife home, following which 4–5 youths from the Bharwad community allegedly attacked him. The situation worsened when a larger group, around 15–20 people from the Bharwad community, gathered and went to his house, leading to a clash with his family members.

During the violence, Dharmesh Gamara sustained a knife injury to his leg, allegedly inflicted by Rizwan. He suffered heavy bleeding and later died during treatment at a hospital.

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Police have arrested the main accused, identified as Sameer and Rizwan, in connection with the murder. Additionally, 15-20 individuals have been detained for their involvement in the subsequent unrest.

Following the death, tensions flared across Dhandhuka, with a large number of people gathering in support of the deceased. The situation quickly spiralled, as miscreants set fire to 8–10 shops and carried out acts of vandalism in the area.

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Heavy police deployment has been put in place to maintain law and order, and authorities said the situation is now under control but remains sensitive.

“We have deployed police personnel across the town. Extensive combing operations will be carried out, and strict action will be taken against anyone involved in illegal activities, including arson and violence,” SP Jat said.

Om Prakash Jat, SP of Ahmedabad Rural, states that a 150-member team is inspecting homes of known criminals. They will seize any suspicious findings and maintain patrolling. They've detained a few suspects for interrogation, planning further actions based on their information.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and identify all those responsible. Police are also probing whether the violence was spontaneous or if there was any prior enmity between the groups involved.