Panic Erupts As Over 200 Parrots Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh

Khargone: At least 200 parrots were found dead along the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district. As per local reports, other birds, including sparrows, doves and pigeons, were also found dead near the forested area along the river bank.

Following the discovery of the carcasses, panic sparked in the area over suspected bird flu. However, a post-mortem was conducted, which ruled out bird flu as the case of the mysterious deaths.

Further examinations revealed food poisoning as the suspected cause of birds' death. Following the tragedy, forest department officials have banned feeding near the area.

As per reports, officials believe that the food fed by people to the birds proved fatal to their digestive system and led to their death.

The news of food poisoning comes as another city of Madhya Pradesh, Indore, is grappling with the consequences of drinking contaminated water. At least 13 people have lost their lives due to the contamination of drinking water. Among the victims is a six-month-old child, who passed away after consuming baby formula made by mixing water.

Lab reports from Bhagirathpura’s Narmada pipeline have confirmed contamination by fecal coliform, E. coli, Klebsiella and Vibrio cholerae.

Shockingly, the main pipeline, which supplies drinking water to the area, passes beneath a public toilet. Due to a leakage in the main line, sewage water reportedly mixed with the drinking water. Several water distribution lines were also found broken in the area, due to which contaminated water was reaching the households.