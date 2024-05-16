Advertisement

Kolkata: The BJP booth president, who has gone missing since Wednesday night, was found dead in East Burdwan District in West Bengal on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Roy, BJP booth sabhapati of booth no. 168 under Jamna area.

The incident was reported in Manteswar's Selia village in the district.

According to sources, his body was found hanging from a tree. Soon after locals spotted his body, police were alerted.

This comes days after the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The untimely death of the BJP worker has created panic in the area.

Police have launched an investigation into the death. More details are awaited.

Clash Between BJD and BJP workers Leaves 1 Dead

In a separate incident in Odisha, another BJP worker died and seven others sustained injuries after a clash broke out between supporters of the ruling BJD and the saffron party over posters in Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sri Krushna Saranapur village in Khallikote police station area on Wednesday night over putting up posters for poll campaigning, news agency PTI reported.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Kumar Pahana (28), a resident of Sri Krushna Saranapur. Pahana succumbed to injuries during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, a police officer said.