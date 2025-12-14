Pankaj Chaudhary Unanimously Elected as UP BJP President

Lucknow: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has been unanimously elected as the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh wing. He was felicitated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other senior party leaders at an event held in Lucknow.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Pankaj Chaudhary, calling him a “dedicated” worker. In a post on X, Singh said, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Pankaj Chaudhary ji on being elected as the Uttar Pradesh BJP State President. He has been working for years as a dedicated and disciplined worker of the BJP.”

He added, “Shri Chaudhary…is a person connected to the grassroots with a long political experience. Certainly, his experience and work efficiency will prove to be quite helpful in further strengthening the party in Uttar Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to him for a successful tenure.”

Who Is Pankaj Chaudhary?

Pankaj Chaudhary is presently serving as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh's Mahrajganj constituency. Notably, he won the Lok Sabha seat for the seventh time in 2024. He had first clinched the seat in 1991 in his maiden victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader's political career began in 1989 when he was elected as a member of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. He strengthened his political grip in 1990 when he joined the Working Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 61-year-old leader, who was born in Gorakhpur, belongs to the Kurmi community. Chaudhary graduated from Gorakhpur University and has been serving in the Narendra Modi cabinet as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance since the 2024 cabinet reshuffle.

Net Worth

According to the affidavit submitted by Pankaj Chaudhary during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has a net worth of more than Rs 41 crore. He also declared that he held Rs 57,825 in hand and his wife held Rs 1.04 lakh.

The chair of Uttar Pradesh BJP President was earlier held by Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.