'Paper Mafia Will Not Be Spared': PM Modi Reacts as Parliament Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Parliament has officially approved new legislation aimed at fortifying the integrity and transparency of the nation's examination process. Following the passage of the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video reel on Instagram to address the nation regarding the development.

Steps Toward a Robust Testing System

In his address, PM Modi emphasized the ongoing efforts to reform the examination framework and tackle long-standing issues like paper leaks.

"Friend, We are continuously taking one step at a time for the global testing system. The creation of the task force, the creation of the fast track, the suggestions of the states should be taken into account. Because for the last few decades, every state and central government has been facing the problems of this type of paper leak," he said.

Focus on Technology and Strict Laws

Highlighting the impact of leaks on students, the Prime Minister stressed the need for technological integration and stringent legal measures to curb dishonest practices. "The children's future is also being threatened because of this. Keeping all these in mind, it has become necessary to improve the education system in all states and centres across the country. A lot of use of technology has become necessary," PM Modi noted.

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He further added, "Along with this, a paper mafia, a paper leaking gang, a gang that plays with the future of the country's children will not be spared. There is also a need for strict laws. We took a bill to the Parliament."

Parliamentary Approval and Road Ahead

The Prime Minister confirmed that lawmakers held extensive discussions on the proposed legislation before its final passage in both Houses of Parliament. "And as I promised you, two days ago, both the MPs of the Parliament, the most respected MPs, discussed it in detail. And today, both the MPs have passed this bill with strict laws. Now, an important task has been completed in the direction of the global testing system," he stated.

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