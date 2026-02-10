Pappu Yadav Granted Bail In 1995 Case, But To Remain In Jail For Obstructing Govt Work

Patna: Bihar's Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday was granted bail in the 1995 property dispute case. However, he will still remain in jail for obstructing government work last week when police came to his residence in Patna to arrest him.

Pappu Yadav, who represents the Purnea constituency, has repeatedly expressed fear that police are conspiring to kill him in custody.

The 1995 Case

The property dispute case in which Yadav was arrested is 31 years old. In 1995, Yadav was accused of fraudulently renting a house in Gardanibagh area of Patna to use it as his office.

The case was registered at Gardanibagh police station in Patna based on a complaint filed by Vinod Bihari Lal, who alleged that his residential house was taken on rent through misrepresentation, as the actual purpose of the lease was concealed at the time of the agreement. According to the complaint, the property was later used as a Member of Parliament’s office, which Lal claimed he had neither been informed about nor consented to.

Advertisement

Lal maintained that he had agreed to rent out the premises for residential use, and that the change in its use amounted to deception and breach of trust.

Yadav was granted bail in this case today (February 10, 2026).

Advertisement

Case For Obstructing Govt Work

Another case was registered against him last week, when a high drama unfolded outside his Patna residence when police reached there to arrest him in the property dispute case. Several of his supporters and media persons gathered there while the politician remained adamant to not go with the police.

He said, “I have doubt that these people might have killed me.” Refusing to go with the police, Yadav added that he was ready for house arrest. He said, “I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me…Police reached here in civil uniform like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house?…There was a case registered around 35 years ago, and the police came to arrest me in connection with that case.”