Pappu Yadav Trolled For Falling Sick Shortly After Receiving Notice Over Sexist 'Room' Remark On Female Politicians

Purnea: Independent MP Pappu Yadav fell ill on Tuesday, shortly after Bihar State Women's Commission issued a show cause notice to him for claiming that 90% of women cannot do politics without entering a male politician's room.

A similar scenario took place in February when he claimed to have fallen ill as soon as police came to arrest him in Patna, Bihar, in a 1995 property dispute case. He was hospitalised before being taken to the prison.

Hence, he is now being massively trolled on social media after reports of him falling ill surfaced just after controversy over his sexist remarks escalated.

What Did Pappu Yadav Say?

Yadav, who represents Bihar's Purnea constituency, made the provocative remark was made while interacting with the media, days after a bill to amend Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs voted against it.

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“Mahilao ke samman ki baat Lok Sabha ke bhitar ho ye mazak ka patr hai...Bharat me mahilo ko devi to bana diya gaya hai, lekin na to kabhi izzat hua, na kabhi iss Bharat me mahilaao ki izzat hogi (It is funny that topic of women's respect is discussed in the Parliament. Women are considered Goddesses in India, but they are never respected)," Pappu Yadav said, blaming the system and the society for this.

“Gharelu hinsa kaun kar raha hai? Mahilao pe gidh drishti kisi hai? Netaao ki! Bina neta ke room ke bagair, 90% mahila raajneeti kar hi nahi sakti (Who is indulging in domestic violence? Who preys on women? It is politicians! Without entering a politician's room, 90% of women can't do politics,” the parliamentarian added.

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Daily objectional CCTV footages of politicians emerge, Yadav said, adding that exploiting women has become a culture.

How Did Pappu Yadav Fall Sick?

It is reported that Pappu Yadav was campaigning for a Congress candidate in West Bengal for the upcoming state Assembly elections when he fell ill due to the extreme heat.

Visuals have surfaced showing the parliamentarian lying down as people attended to him, with one pouring water over his head.

This came shortly after Bihar State Women's Commission sent him a letter, asking him to explain within three days why he made the statement and why his Lok Sabha membership should not be cancelled.

Pappu Yadav Trolled

Reacting to the reports of the parliamentarian falling ill, a netizen said, "It's a fixed drama of all culprits whether political leaders or Businessmen etc etc. As they heard of any police coming or ED raid or CBI , all the ppl health get deteriorate."