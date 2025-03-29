Paragliding, Flying Balloons Banned For 60 Days in Mumbai Airport's Free Flight Zone

Updated March 29th 2025, 23:47 IST
Mumbai: Mumbai Police has once again announced a 60-day ban on paragliding, flying balloons, and the use of light-emitting objects in the free flight zone around Mumbai International Airport on Saturday. This decision aims to safeguard the safety of aviation operations.
A police official explained that these activities could potentially interfere with aircraft take-offs and landings, as well as other flying operations in the area.
The official highlighted that balloons are occasionally seen in the airspace, while laser beams have been aimed at aircraft during their descent in the free flight zone, which includes the airport, Juhu aerodrome, and the Naval air station INS Shikra.
The restrictions will be enforced from March 31 to May 29. The official also warned that individuals who violate the order will face legal action.
Last time, this kind of ban was introduced by the Mumbai Police in 2023, when it prohibited para-gliding, flying of balloons, and the use of light-emitting objects in the free flight zone around Mumbai International Airport from June 23 to August 21.
In addition, the order also bans the use of high riser crackers, flying of kites, and the shooting of laser beams in the designated zone, according to the official.
The order was issued on Tuesday by the DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police.
According to the order, reports were received indicating that activities like paragliding, flying of balloons, high riser crackers, light-emitting objects, and kite flying were endangering the safe operation of aircraft in the free flight zone around the airport, Juhu aerodrome, and Naval Air Station INS Shikra.
Published March 29th 2025, 23:47 IST