'Param Bir Singh Is A Terrible Man, He Crossed All Limits, Broke All Laws': Sadhvi Pragya's Blistering Attack On Former Police Commissioner | Malegaon Blast Case

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday accused former Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh of misusing his position to break laws, calling him a 'terrible man.'

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, she said, "I have said this again and again that Param Bir Singh is a terrible man. He crossed all limits and broke all laws. He tortured me outside the framework of law. I was tortured by not just Param Bir Singh but officers of the entire ATS."

Param Bir Singh was a part of the team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) that was investigating the Malegaon blast case. He was posted as an additional commissioner of police at that time.

This comes after her accusation of being forced to take the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the investigation in the Malegaon blast case.

Speaking to Republic exclusively on Saturday, she said, “I was asked to name Modi... They tortured me for 24 days,” Sadhvi told Republic, adding that she was targeted because she used to spend time in Gujarat."

“They said, ‘You know Modi, name him too,’” she said, calling it a deliberate attempt to frame top leaders in a politically motivated conspiracy.

Elaborating further on it on Sunday, she said, "I have said this earlier too that they forced me to take names of tall leaders. I didn't take those names; I didn't act as they wanted me to. So, they tortured me. Those names especially included, Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Madhav, PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Indresh Kumar and other leaders."

Her revelations come just two days after a special NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, bringing an end to a 17-year-long legal battle.

Sadhvi Pragya's Accusations Against Congress

Sadhvi Pragya accused the Congress of instilling fear in the minds of people in the country and misusing central agencies.

"Officers of ATS had created this atmosphere of fear in the country, so nobody was able to express themselves...It was an attempt to scare people because there was Congress Govt in Maharashtra and Centre. So, they misused all Govt agencies and turned them corrupt. This was done by the UPA Govt...Several people, who were tortured by ATS, lost their life. But their family doesn't know where their body is...Several were killed, but their record was scrubbed," she said.

She also slammed the Congress for practicing "appeasement politics" and torturing Hindus.

"Congress people have always adopted appeasement politics for Muslims. They used this in their regime. They tortured Hindus in every manner, jailed them and slapped false cases on them. They called it 'saffron terror' and 'Hindutva terror'. Congress harbours such a petty mindset. This was a conspiracy by Congress, and this qualifies as treason," she said.

Malegaon Blast Case

On September 29 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk. Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya.