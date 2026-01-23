RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities at Centenary Lecture Series

Mumbai: A prestigious two-day lecture series titled ‘New Horizons’ will be organised at Nehru Centre, Worli, on February 7 and 8, 2026, as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Centenary Year. This event marks the final leg of a four-city series previously held in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

The series features four sessions across two days: two on Day 1 (3:30 PM to 7:30 PM) and two on Day 2 (9:30 AM to 1:30 PM). Param Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji will deliver lecture on the first day, followed by Q&A session on the second.

Shri Arjun Chandekar, Sanghchalak of Kokan Prant, said, “We have invited eminent personalities from various walks of life, including industrialists, cinema personalities, artists, litterateurs, scientists, doctors, advocates, sportspersons, social organisations, academicians, media owners & editors, dharmagurus, social media influencers, financial experts, advertising agencies, and the Consul General. The response we have received from them has been tremendous and humbling for us. Over the years, the acceptance and participation of Sajjan Shakti in Sangh Karya has increased manifold.”

The RSS Centenary Year has placed special emphasis on Panch Parivartan: fostering family values, social harmony, civic responsibilities, self-awareness (Swa Bodh), and environmental protection.

The Sangh Shatabdi Varsh (RSS Centenary Year) spans from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026, marking a century of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s dedicated service to the nation. A series of inspiring events have been planned, including Gruh Sampark, Hindu Sammelan, Intellectual Gatherings, Social Groups’ Gatherings, and Yuva Sammelan, to engage diverse sections of society.