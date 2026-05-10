'Parasite, Betrayal, Fake Guarantees': PM Modi Launches Blistering Attack On Congress

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a public event in Bengaluru, accusing the opposition party of “betrayal”, “fake guarantees” and surviving as a “parasitic political force” by riding on the backs of regional allies like the DMK.

Addressing BJP workers and supporters during his visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living Foundation, PM Modi said Congress had lost the trust of the people due to poor governance, internal power struggles and repeated “backstabbing” of allies.

“Congress only knows how to betray. They themselves are liars, and their guarantees are also fake. In the book of Congress's power, the chapter on governance does not exist at all,” the Prime Minister said.

In one of his sharpest attacks, PM Modi accused the Congress of abandoning long-time ally DMK in Tamil Nadu whenever political equations changed. “Parasitic Congress now needs another party on whose back it can ride to remain relevant,” he remarked, taking aim at the party’s dependence on coalition partners.

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The Prime Minister further alleged that Congress and its allies had developed “hatred” towards democratic institutions and constitutional processes after suffering repeated electoral defeats.

“Hatred towards the Constitution, democracy, constitutional processes and courts - I have never seen any mainstream political party doing this in my public life,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s electoral growth across the country, PM Modi contrasted Congress’ decline with the NDA’s expanding footprint. Referring to West Bengal, he noted that the BJP had grown from just three MLAs a decade ago to more than 200 legislators today. He also expressed confidence about the BJP’s future prospects in Kerala.

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“Now in Kerala too, we have reached from one to three MLAs. The day is not far when BJP-NDA will cross the majority mark there as well,” he said.

The Prime Minister also targeted Congress governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, accusing them of being consumed by infighting rather than governance. Referring to Karnataka’s leadership tussle, he said uncertainty over the Chief Minister’s tenure had paralysed governance in the state.

“It is not decided how many days this Chief Minister will stay. Whether someone else will get a chance or not - they have kept it hanging,” he said.

PM Modi also mocked what he called the Congress ecosystem’s silence over leadership confusion in Kerala while questioning delays in government formation elsewhere. “Their leaders are unable to decide whether to use a two-and-a-half-year formula or have five Chief Ministers for one year each,” he quipped.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while attending the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living Foundation and the 70th birthday celebrations of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bengaluru.

During the programme, PM Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre, envisioned as a dedicated meditation and wellness space. He also launched nationwide service initiatives focused on mental well-being, rural development, environmental conservation and social transformation.

Founded in 1981, The Art of Living has grown into a global volunteer-driven humanitarian and educational organisation operating across 182 countries.