Parliament Clears Bill Making Disrespect to Vande Mataram a Criminal Offence

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday cleared a key bill to make disrespecting the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. The Lok Sabha passed the legislation through a voice vote following a brief debate, despite continuous disruptions in the House. The measure, titled The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was already approved by the Rajya Sabha a day prior. With its passage in the Lower House, the proposed amendment now moves closer to becoming law.

Protests and House Disruptions

The Lok Sabha took up and passed the legislation amid loud protests by Opposition members. Opposition leaders continued to demand a formal discussion regarding recent police action against students protesting over the NEET paper leak. Despite the noisy scenes, the House pushed forward with its scheduled legislative business.

The bill seeks to amend the existing Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, by explicitly adding Vande Mataram to its scope. Currently, the 1971 law mandates penalties, including up to three years of imprisonment, for showing disrespect to key national symbols like the Constitution, the national flag, and the national anthem.

Key Debates in the Rajya Sabha

A day earlier, on July 29, the Rajya Sabha passed the bill after an intense debate marked by sharp political exchanges. Members of the Congress and several other Opposition parties eventually staged a walkout during the proceedings.

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Replying to the debate in the Upper House, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai highlighted the purpose behind the legislation. He stated that the bill was aimed at protecting the country’s "honour and cultural heritage," while describing Vande Mataram as a symbol of India’s freedom struggle and national consciousness.

Path to Passage

Lawmakers from various parties voiced their opinions during the debate. While supporters advocated for stricter legal measures to safeguard national symbols, others raised concerns regarding the need for broader political consensus and deeper deliberation. The bill was first introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 24 and cleared on July 29. The Lok Sabha subsequently passed it on July 30. Its passage comes during a week of ongoing parliamentary disruptions driven by the NEET paper leak controversy.

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