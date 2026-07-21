Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi To Chair NDA Parliamentary Meet Today, Vande Mataram and SC Judges Bill Set for Battle

Monsoon session live updates | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Parliament is set to resume today amid high political drama, with proceedings expected to see intense clashes between the opposition and treasury benches following widespread protests and security developments in the national capital.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Monday as Opposition members pressed their demands over the paper leak issue, problems faced by students, and the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

Opposition members also attacked the government outside the Parliament and accused it of being insensitive to students. They also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Opposition protests are likely to continue on Tuesday. Floor leaders of opposition parties will meet on Tuesday at 10 am in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy for the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Flashback: Day 1 Total Washout and Chaos

Yesterday’s opening day of the session set a remarkably stormy tone, ending in a complete washout for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Sloganeering and Frequent Adjournments: Proceedings barely got off the ground before Opposition members swarmed the well of the house, waving placards and raising slogans. Both Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan faced relentless disruptions, leading to multiple adjournments before the houses were ultimately called off for the day.

Core Opposition Triggers: The floor erupted primarily over intense controversies surrounding competitive examination question paper leaks—drawing widespread student protests to Jantar Mantar—alongside heated demands for accountability over alleged donation thefts at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Legislative Action Amid Uproar: Despite the continuous ruckus, the government managed brief windows to push forward select business. Notably, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced a Bill to replace an ordinance increasing the Supreme Court's total number of judges from 34 to 38 (including the Chief Justice of India).

PM Modi’s Sharp Jibe and Economic Counter-Offensive

Before stepping into the chambers on Day 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media, championing India's recent national milestones—including space exploration achievements and the introduction of green hydrogen trains- while praying for a productive legislative stint.

However, political friction intensified when the Prime Minister took a sharp jibe at the Opposition, specifically targeting remarks made by the Leader of the Opposition regarding an impending "economic toofan" (storm).

Dismissing claims that structural economic collapses were imminent for farmers, youth, and small businesses, PM Modi fired back that logical, fact-based legislative debates do not require manufactured storms.

He stressed that the country's economy has demonstrated resilient growth despite pressures from external global challenges like the West Asia crisis.

What to Expect on Day 2

As lawmakers walk back into Parliament today, the burning question remains: Will the Opposition allow a debate, or will the slogan-shouting resume?

The government is keen to steer the legislative focus toward major structural items on the agenda, including contentious moves to grant legal protection to Vande Mataram and ongoing deliberations surrounding high-stakes constitutional amendments. Meanwhile, Opposition camps remain adamant on backing street protests and pressing the treasury benches for accountability on student and youth welfare issues.

Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates, analyses, and reactions straight from the Parliament House!