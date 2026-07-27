Monsoon Session LIVE: Centre To Table Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Opposition Huddles Over Strategy At RS LoP Office

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE. File | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament has witnessed intense political friction, echoing long-standing patterns of legislative standoffs between the Centre and the Opposition.

Commencing on July 20, 2026, the ongoing session quickly became stormy, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experiencing frequent adjournments driven by opposition protests demanding accountability and the resignation of the Union Education Minister over examination irregularities like the NEET paper leak.

Echoing past sessions where high-profile national controversies dominated proceedings, the current sitting has pushed urgent legislative items- such as the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes raising the bench strength to 37, and the introduction of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill to protect Vande Mataram- into heated backdrops of political rivalry.

Despite the recurring disruptions and protests reminiscent of previous years' stalemates, the government continues to push forward a heavy agenda featuring critical pending bills regarding taxation, higher education, and institutional reforms before the session concludes on August 13.

The government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha as part of its moves to prevent paper leaks in the future in competitive exams. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will introduce this bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill has strong penal provisions to deal with any case of paper leaks.

The Bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials. It also seeks to significantly overhaul the 2024 framework by instituting strict time bounds for both investigations and judicial proceedings.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates from Parliament.