Monsoon Session LIVE: Centre To Table Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Opposition Huddles Over Strategy At RS LoP Office
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday appealed to all Members of Parliament to participate in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, scheduled to be taken up in Parliament today. Follow the live updates here.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament has witnessed intense political friction, echoing long-standing patterns of legislative standoffs between the Centre and the Opposition.
Commencing on July 20, 2026, the ongoing session quickly became stormy, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experiencing frequent adjournments driven by opposition protests demanding accountability and the resignation of the Union Education Minister over examination irregularities like the NEET paper leak.
Echoing past sessions where high-profile national controversies dominated proceedings, the current sitting has pushed urgent legislative items- such as the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes raising the bench strength to 37, and the introduction of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill to protect Vande Mataram- into heated backdrops of political rivalry.
Despite the recurring disruptions and protests reminiscent of previous years' stalemates, the government continues to push forward a heavy agenda featuring critical pending bills regarding taxation, higher education, and institutional reforms before the session concludes on August 13.
The government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha as part of its moves to prevent paper leaks in the future in competitive exams. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will introduce this bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill has strong penal provisions to deal with any case of paper leaks.
The Bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials. It also seeks to significantly overhaul the 2024 framework by instituting strict time bounds for both investigations and judicial proceedings.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates from Parliament.
Government Expected to Push Legislative Agenda in Remaining Part of Monsoon Session
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The Parliament is expected to return to its normal functioning today with resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister - a key demand of protesting students as well as opposition - with the government set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha tomorrow as part of its moves to prevent paper leaks in the future in competitive exams.
Parliament Monsoon Session: DMK Moves Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss “The plight of the students in the country aspiring to become doctors due to NEET exam, and the subsequent endless suicides of the students with regard to the same, and therefore to abolish the disastrous NEET exam.”
Advertisement
'Govt Has Surrendered' Before Students, Says KC Venugopal on Public Examinations Amendment Bill
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Venugopal's remarks come hours before the Centre is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
"The youth and students have given a clear warning to Narendra Modi ji. That is why the government has surrendered and is now bringing the bill. Earlier, their stand was that there would be no discussion in Parliament, but now they are saying they will bring the bill. We will meet tomorrow and decide our stand. Congress is very clear. The demands raised by our leader Rahul Gandhi before the Prime Minister and the government include the demand of the entire nation and India's students. The NEET and CBSE examination issues have affected students' futures, and many children have suffered. This examination system has ruined the future of youth and students. Those responsible must answer, which is why we demanded the resignation of the concerned minister, and he resigned," he said.
TMC's Sagarika Ghose Moves Notice for Discussion Over Force Used Against NEET Protestors
Monsoon Session LIVE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Sunday submitted a notice seeking the suspension of business of the Upper House on Monday to discuss the alleged "use of excessive force" on students protesting against irregularities in the NEET examinations.
In the notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Ghose sought suspension of the normal business of the House under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to allow an immediate discussion on the issue, saying it is of "grave national importance."
Advertisement
Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppositon Leaders to Meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Office to Map Future Strategy
The meeting of leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held at 10 am on Monday at the Rajya Sabha LoP office in Parliament to work out the future strategy to be adopted during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
Monsoon Session LIVE: Centre Set to Introduce Anti-paper Leak Amendment Bill
As Prahlad Joshi assumed charge as the Union Education Minister on Sunday after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the position, the Centre and the opposition are set to lock horns in Parliament with the ruling government all set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.