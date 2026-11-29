New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha, Narain Dass Gupta, on Sunday issued a whip directing all party MPs in the Upper House to remain present from December 2 to December 4 during the upcoming special session of Parliament and support the party's stand, ahead of discussions on the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills.

Gupta said "some very important issues" would be taken up in the Rajya Sabha over the three days. All AAP members have been asked to be present in the House "without fail" and to "support the party's stand."

It comes ahead of a special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals on delimitation and women's reservation. Opposition parties, including the INDIA bloc, have been mobilising against the Delimitation Bill.

AAP Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha Raj Kumar Chabbewal has also asked all party MPs to remain present in the House throughout the period, citing important business scheduled to be taken up.

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Similarly, Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh issued a three-line whip asking all party MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 3 and support Congress stand during discussions and voting on three key Bills.

The directives come amid heightened political activity ahead of the special session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on Monday, during which the government is set to take up revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation.The Samajwadi Party (SP) had also issued a three-line whip on Saturday, directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 3 and vote against the proposed Bills.

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The directive, issued by SP Chief Whip Dharmendra Yadav, stated, "All Samajwadi Party members in the Lok Sabha are hereby instructed to remain present in the House throughout the session and vote against the Bills when they are put to vote."Janata Dal (United) has also issued a 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs of the party to be present in the House from 30th November to 3rd December and support the government's stand.

Other Opposition parties, including the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), have also issued three-line whips directing their Lok Sabha MPs to remain present during the proceedings and support their respective party stands.

The proposed legislative package comprises the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs.The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected.

However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting.