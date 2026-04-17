Parliament Special Session Day 2: Lok Sabha to Consider Delimitation Bill, Amendments to Women Reservation Bill for Passing

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Friday is set to continue discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850.

According to the list of Business for Lok Sabha, The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 will be taken up for discussion together.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also likely to move that the amendments to the Women's reservation bill, and the Delimitation Bill be passed.

Earlier on Thursday, Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the women's reservation bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted.

Advertisement

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill. Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader KC Venugopal also participated in the discussion.

Advertisement

Congress has called upon the government to withdraw the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 in its current form and convene an all-party meeting to build consensus on it.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on the bill, Venugopal said the government intends to push delimitation in the garb of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

Meanwhile Owaisi had alleged that “if these bills become law, the opposition's voice will be reduced to nothing in this House.”

It also been alleged by multiple DMK, Congress MPs that Southern states will be disproportionately impacted if the bill is passed in its current form. Multiple leaders such as Manickam Tagore, A Raja have said that the southern states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala will not have a proportional increase as compared to Northern states.