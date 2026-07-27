10-Year Jail, Up To Rs 10 Cr Fine, And...: 10 Harshest Punishments In New Formula To Crush Exam Paper Leak Masterminds

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

The legislation significantly amends the principal 2024 Act, establishing a zero-tolerance legal regime against examination fraud, paper leaks, and organised syndicates.

The proposed amendments drastically increase criminal penalties, institute mandatory fast-track timelines for investigations and trials, and enforce severe financial liability on third-party service providers.

Major Takeaways from the 2026 Amendment Bill

1. Stricter Sentences for General Offences

Penalties for individual offences under Section 10(1) have been increased. Convicted individuals face a minimum jail term of 5 years (extending up to 10 years), up from 3–5 years. Maximum fines have been raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Advertisement

2. Heavy Penalties for Service Providers

Third-party vendors, including IT firms, printing presses, and logistics agencies, face maximum financial penalties increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore for security breaches. In addition, the prohibition from conducting public examinations has been doubled from 4 years to 8 years.

3. Directors and Management Made Personally Liable

If an investigation establishes connivance or gross negligence by corporate directors, senior management, or key personnel of service providers, they face a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison (up to 10 years) and individual fines up to Rs 5 crore.

Advertisement

4. Cracking Down on Organised Crime Syndicates

Organised paper leak networks, cheating rings, and complicit examination officials face a minimum imprisonment of 7 years (increased from 5 years) and a mandatory minimum fine of Rs 10 crore.

5. Mandatory 60-Day Investigation Deadline

To eliminate procedural delays, the Bill adds a mandatory deadline requiring all police officers, central agencies, or special teams to complete investigations within 60 days (2 months) of case registration.

6. Formation of a National Special Task Force (STF)

The Union Government gains statutory authority to constitute a dedicated National Special Task Force (STF) to investigate cross-border, digital, or multi-state examination leak cartels.

7. Statutory Fast-Track Courts for 3-Month Trials

Every State and Union Territory administration must designate Special Fast-Track Courts in consultation with High Courts. These courts will conduct day-to-day hearings to complete trials and deliver judgments within 3 months of chargesheet submission. Pending cases will automatically transfer to these fast-track courts.

8. Swift High Court Appellate Mechanism

Appeals against Fast-Track Court orders or bail decisions must be heard by a two-judge bench of the High Court, with a target disposal timeframe of 3 months from the date of admission.

9. Appointment of Dedicated Special Public Prosecutors

State governments and UTs are required to appoint specialised Special Public Prosecutors who will exclusively represent the state in fast-track exam fraud proceedings.

10. Attachment and Confiscation of Assets

The Bill empowers law enforcement authorities to order the attachment and confiscation of properties and financial assets accumulated through examination fraud and bribery.