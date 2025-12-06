Parliament to Hold Special Discussion on Vande Mataram in Both Houses

A special discussion on Vande Mataram has been scheduled in Parliament, beginning Monday, December 8, in the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, the Lok Sabha will hold a detailed discussion on Vande Mataram on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate at 12 PM, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

The BJP has been allotted 3 hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion.

In the Rajya Sabha, the debate on Vande Mataram will take place on Tuesday. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed about the decisions taken at all-party meeting. "During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Hon'ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th Dec," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Friday passed The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, whose objective is to raise additional funds from what is widely called demerit or sin goods -- such as pan masala -- for "Health Security" and “National Security.”

Similarly, the Parliament on Thursday passed a bill, and the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at increasing excise duty on tobacco products and their manufacturing after a discussion.

The Finance Minister had categorically said that excise duty would be levied and not cess, clearing apprehensions of some members. "This is not a cess," she said.

The minister said that the revenue collected will go to the divisible pool, and will be redistributed again (at the 41 per cent) with the States.

The government is reinstating the excise duty that existed before the GST system, she said.