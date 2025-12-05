Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Passes 'The Health Security Se National Security Cess Bill, 2025'; Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights Tax Reductions

New Delhi: In a big move, ‘The Health Security Se National Security Cess Bill, 2025’ was passed in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill, as stated by FM Sitharaman in the Lower House, proposes to levy a cess on production of goods such as pan masala and any other goods that may be notified by the central government. Proceeds from the cess will further be used for expenditure towards public health and national security.

In a discussion earlier, she added, "A cess is being imposed because the GST system taxes consumption, and even today, pan masala is taxed under GST at 28 per cent plus compensation cess. Since the compensation cess is going to end, that portion will shift into a 40 per cent cess. However, many types of pan masala still do not fall under the tax net because GST is applied on the basis of consumption. Under GST, there is no tax based on production capacity or output. That is why tobacco is taxed under GST and was also brought under excise duty recently."

She further noted that excise duty taxes production, but pan masala cannot be taxed on production because it is not classified as an excisable product.

"So, while cigarettes were brought under excise duty and ideally pan masala should have been included too, it cannot be added because it is not in the excise category. Therefore, cigarettes now face excise duty, as they should, with more than 40% tax, so they are not cheaply available, but pan masala cannot be taxed this way. Hence, through the new law, the government is imposing a production-based tax in the form of a cess," the Finance Minister added.

The Winter Session of the Parliament entered fifth day today (December 5, 2025) amid constant uproar and adjournments. The session, which commenced on December 1, saw disruptions as the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon today following DMK MPs protest over Tamil Nadu lamp lighting row. DMK members sought to raise the issue in the House and some of them also protested in the Well of the House.

Furthermore, the cancellation of approximately 500 flights by IndiGo over the last two days came up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Congress member Pramod Tiwari expressed concern over the delay and cancellations. Kiren Rijuju responded to his concerns stating the government was looking into the matter.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also demanded government intervention on the ongoing IndiGo crisis saying that the government should try to improve the situation at the earliest.