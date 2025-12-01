Parliament Winter Session 2025: 15 Fugitive Economic Offenders Named In Parliament; Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi Included In List

New Delhi: As the Winter Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday, the Lok Sabha was informed Vijay Mallya of Kingfisher Airlines, Nirav Modi of Firestar International and Nitin Sandesara of Sterling Biotech and Sterling Sez are among the 15 persons who were declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) as on October 31 on charges of causing over 57,000 crore losses to various banks.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 15 fugitive offenders caused a financial loss of Rs 26,645 crore to banks, as principal amount till October 31, 2025. The MoS also spoke about the amount recovered and said Rs 19,817 crore was recovered from these 15 offenders till October 31.

Chaudhary further mentioned about few other FEOs listed among the top 15 offenders which included Sudharshan Venkataraman and Ramanujam Sesharathinam of Zylog Systems; Nitin Sandesara and Chetan Sandesara of Sterling Biotech, and Pushpesh Kumar Baid, among others.

The comment comes in backdrop of the Winter Session of the Parliament which began on December 1, 2025. Both the houses were rocked by protests from Opposition MPs staging demand over discussion on the SIR issue.