Partap Bajwa Didn't Reveal Any Source On His Bomb Claim, Say Punjab Police

Chandigarh: The Counter Intelligence team of Punjab Police, on Sunday, visited the home of Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in Punjab, to probe his claims about grenades and bombs entering the state.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ravjot Grewal, who led the team, asserted that the LoP had refused to reveal any sources for his claims.

Harping on the seriousness of the leader's allegations and their impact on national security, Grewal told reporters that Bajwa’s public statement called for verifying the source, but none was provided to the cops during the probe.

Grewal told reporters in Chandigarh, “Partap Singh Bajwa had made a statement that grenades have entered Punjab, this was a piece of very sensitive information. So we had come here to ask about the source. Me and my team arrived here today because of that. This information is related to National Security so we need to know what is this source as our Counter Intelligence does not have any information.”

Bajwa, however, assured he was fully cooperating with the authorities but would not reveal his sources.

Hinting at some political motives, Bajwa accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state of orchestrating a 'drama' and claimed the media arrived before the police. He also accused the AAP of being on the back foot.

Earlier, Bajwa had claimed that about 30 bombs were brought into Punjab, 18 out of which had already exploded.

Bajwa said his source told him that since he assumed an important position, he must stay aware.

His remarks came after a recent explosion at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia on April 7.