Parth Pawar Given Clean Chit in Mundhwa ‘Mahar Vatan’ Land Deal Scam; Panel Flags Stamp Duty Evasion

Pune: In the ongoing investigation into the controversial land transaction in Mundhwa, Pune, Parth Pawar - son of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been officially cleared of involvement, according to the report by a state government committee.

The inquiry, set up by the Revenue Department under Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, examined irregularities in the purchase of a roughly 40-acre parcel of land classified as Mahar Vatan - land originally held for the Mahar community, that was recorded as sold to Amedia Enterprises LLP for about Rs 300 crore despite its estimated market value of nearly Rs 1,800 crore.

The panel’s detailed report reveals that Parth Pawar’s name or signature does not appear in the land transaction documents, and there is no evidence linking him directly to the deal. As a result, he has neither been named in the probe report nor in the related FIRs filed by the Pune police. This effectively grants him a clean chit from any alleged wrongdoing in this case.

However, the probe identified several irregularities and lapses involving other parties. The committee has found Amedia director Digvijay Patil, who was actively involved in the transaction, Sheetal Tejwani, the individual who sold the land to the company, and the sub-registrar who oversaw the registration to be responsible for various procedural and statutory violations.

The report highlighted that although the land deal was executed in the name of Amedia, which lists Parth Pawar as a partner, the lack of his direct participation in negotiations or documentation means he cannot be held accountable under the probe’s terms.

Among the committee’s key recommendations is that Amedia must now pay stamp duty of around Rs 21 crore that was previously waived on the grounds of proposed development of an IT park, a claim later scrutinised as part of the investigation.

The inquiry has also led to the suspension and police action against revenue officials, including a tehsildar and deputy registrar, prompting further examination of procedural oversight in government land deals.