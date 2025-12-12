Pune Land Deal Scam: Ajit Pawar’s Claim Falls Flat, Son Parth Pawar’s Attempt To Take Over Govt Plot Exposed

Mumbai: In a fresh expose in the Parth Pawar land scam case, an official letter has come to light which confirms that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son had tried to takeover the government plot at Mundhra. The letter pointed out that government officials had asked the Botanical Survey of India to vacate the controversial plot of land, which was purchased by Amadea Enterprises LLP, the firm in which Pawar is a partner.

The document indicates that officials from the Maharashtra government had tried to facilitate the land transfer to Parth Pawar. The tehsildar in Pune had allegedly sent this letter with the subject line, "Intimation to Botanical Survey of India regarding termination of lease" to the Botanical Survey of India, a government research body to vacate the land that Amadea Enterprises, had purchased. It has been reported that the Botanical Survey of India was in control of the land till 2038. The letter also mentioned the name of the controversial firm.

Moreover, a letter has also surfaced which states that the Botanical Survey of India claimed that Amadea Enterprises had been trying to take possession of the land coercively and sought urgent intervention.

It has also come to light that the firm was informed about the purchase six days after the deed was registered.

Ajit Pawar's Claim On Land Deal

Initially, Ajit Pawar had reportedly claimed that there was no attempt to take over the government land and the land deal in question did not go through. However, the latest letter contradicts Ajit Pawar's claim and shows that the state government acted in favour of Parth Pawar.

government officers had written to the then tenants of the plot of land to move out, so that Amadea Enterprises can take control.

The land, allegedly valued at Rs 1,800 crore, was sold to Amadea Enterprises for just Rs 300 crore, with a nominal stamp duty of only Rs 500. This allegedly bypassed proper procedures for government-linked land. The land in question, approximately 43 acres of government-owned land which was on lease to the Botanical Survey of India, was reportedly sold to Amadea Enterprises.

Parth Pawar Not Named In Land Deal Report

Earlier, in November 2025, a committee, led by the Joint Inspector General of Registration, submitted its findings on the Mundhwa land transaction. However, the report, submitted to Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar does not name Parth, noting that his signature or direct involvement does not appear in any of the documents scrutinised by the panel.