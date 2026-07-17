Parth Pawar Meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Amid Buzz Over Possible Merger, Cabinet Expansion: Sources

New Delhi: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, Parth Pawar, the elder son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, held a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Varsha Bungalow on Thursday night, as per sources.

According to sources, the meeting focused on the possibility of a merger with the NDA, the Finance portfolio, and a potential cabinet expansion at both the state and central levels.

Sources further claimed that the discussions also revolved around the internal crisis within the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The meeting comes amid reports of growing differences within the party over recent political developments.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just two days after senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare reportedly met Chief Minister Fadnavis without informing Sunetra Pawar, a move that allegedly triggered disagreements within the party, sources said.

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The late-night meeting between Parth Pawar and the Chief Minister has fuelled speculation over possible political realignments in Maharashtra, with sources indicating that issues related to the party's future within the NDA, allocation of the Finance Department, and cabinet expansion were discussed.

There has been no official statement from either the Chief Minister's Office or the Ajit Pawar-led NCP regarding the meeting or the issues reportedly discussed. Republic could not independently verify the claims made by the sources.