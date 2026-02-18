'Partnership for Global Stability, Progress', Says PM Modi After Bilateral Talks With French President Macron

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he discussed cooperation in the industrial, defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies sectors with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In an X post, following the bilateral talks between India and France, PM Modi said that ties between the two nations are for “global stability and progress.” The Prime Minister lauded the inauguration of a helicopter assembly line in India and the launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health.

PM Modi wrote, "Held wide-ranging talks with President Macron in Mumbai. Today's meeting assumes significance because we have elevated the India-France relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. Ours is a partnership for global stability and progress. We discussed cooperation in industry, defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies. Our nations will also build strong networks between StartUps and MSMEs, facilitate student and researcher exchanges, and establish new joint innovation centres".

"The inauguration of a helicopter assembly line in India shows how deep-rooted the India-France friendship is. We are proud that India and France will jointly manufacture in India the world's only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it globally. Clearly, the India-France partnership knows no boundaries. It can reach from the deep oceans to the tallest mountains," he added in a separate X post.

Advertisement

According to the joint statement by India and France, both Macron and PM Modi jointly inaugurated the H125 Final Assembly Line, a first-of-its-kind private sector helicopter manufacturing facility in India, a historic Make-in-India milestone, that will combine the strength of TATA Advanced Systems and Airbus to serve India's growing market and export to third countries. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the growing interest on the French side in India's Pinaka MBRL.

Further, in a series of posts on X, PM Modi hailed the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying that the trade deal will bring "unprecedented momentum" to India-France ties.

Advertisement

He wrote, "2026 is a turning point in the relations between India and Europe. The FTA with the EU will bring unprecedented momentum to India-France ties as well. Today, we have also signed an agreement to avoid double taxation, thus boosting investment between our people and companies".

"The launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, the Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics are examples of futuristic India-France cooperation," the Prime Minster added.

Hailing 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation, PM Modi wrote, "We are glad to mark 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation. We are transforming our partnership into a partnership of the people!"

Earlier at the India-France Innovation Forum, PM Modi said that in 2026, India-France relations will deepen in the industrial sector. PM Modi said that India will showcase its solutions to combat global challenges.

He said, "This is a very special year for India-France relations. People-to-people exchanges will deepen, and industry-to-industry partnerships will expand. In June 2026, under India Innovates 2026 in France, we will showcase to the world the best Indian tech startups that are creating solutions to global challenges like health, climate, and security".

PM Modi invited all industry stalwarts to join the Atal Innovation Mission-"the largest grassroots innovation mission in the world".