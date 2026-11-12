Passenger Held After Hijack Threat to Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata: One passenger was apprehended and handed over to the airport police following a threat alert involving an Air India flight scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Mumbai, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a press note on Thursday.

The incident involved Air India flight AI 2772 (Kolkata-Mumbai) on Wednesday (November 11). Following the threat alert shortly before its scheduled departure, the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata as a precautionary measure.

Security agencies immediately reached the spot and initiated necessary security checks in accordance with established standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to sources, the aircraft had received a threat alert, following which airport authorities shifted it to the isolation bay to ensure the safety of passengers, crew members and airport personnel. The situation was subsequently assessed by the concerned security agencies.

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In an update issued on Thursday, the Corporate Communication Department of NSCBI Airport, Kolkata, confirmed that one passenger had been apprehended in connection with the incident and handed over to the NSCBI Airport Police Station.

The press note read: "In connection with yesterday's incident involving Air India flight AI 2772 (Kolkata–Mumbai) one passenger was apprehended and handed over to the NSCBI Airport Police Station."

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The development came after security agencies initiated precautionary measures following the threat alert received by the Kolkata-Mumbai flight on Wednesday.