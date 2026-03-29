Passenger Returning From Goa Opens IndiGo Emergency Door Mid-Air, Says He Was 'Possessed by Ghost'

Bengaluru: Passengers trying to fool around with the emergency door has become a common occurrence with many unruly flyers facing the consequences of their actions. However, in a strange incident, a passenger reasoned that he tried to open the emergency exit door just a few minutes before landing, after he said that he was “possessed by a ghost.”

The bizzare and spooky incident took place in an IndiGo flight 6E-185 from Bengaluru to Varanasi around 8:15 pm. The man who claimed to be possessed has been identified as Mohammad Adnan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mau. As per witnesses, Adnan also attempted to open the emergency door 15 minutes into the journey. However, the cabin crew found it out and had warned him then.

Reports suggest that Adnan behaved normally for the rest of the flight. However, around 10.20 pm, just before the aircraft was about to land at Varanasi, Adnan attempted to open the door again.

At the time of the incident, the aircraft was reportedly 500 feet in the air. The pilot, when alerted by the crew, aborted the landing attempt, showing quick application of mind. The aircraft did a go-around, and the plane finally landed at 10.35 pm. Other passengers were reportedly left horrified at the act, and thanked the crew for carrying out a safe landing.

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Following landing, Adnan was handed over to the security personnel and the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) at Varanasi. The police were informed and a case was registered.

While questioning, at first Adnan said that he had no idea why he acted the way he did. However, later he claimed that he was "possessed by a ghost". He also shared that he was returning after a vacation at Goa, and said that he had no idea that the handle he was pulling was for openijng the emergency exit door.

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