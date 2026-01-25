Passenger Takes To X To Praise CISF Personnel For Recovering Smart Glasses At Bhubaneshwar Airport, Netizens Reply

Bhubaneshwar: Misplacing any item at an airport, especially during security check-ins have become common today. Most passengers assume that if they lose any item at the airport, they almost have no chance at getting it back.

A passenger based in Delhi has recently shared his experience on X about how he managed to get his smart glasses back from CISF personnel at the Bhubaneshwar airport. The passenger, Subhendu described that he accidentally left behind his smart glasses at the security check. However, when he was about to board his flight, he was stopped at the boarding gate by the CISF and inquired about his glasses.

“Shoutout to the @CISFAirport staff at Bhubaneswar Airport. I crossed the security check around noon today and moved to the boarding gate in haste. As soon as boarding started, a CISF personnel at the boarding gate stopped me and asked if I had left my sunglasses somewhere? I immediately checked my bag and couldn’t find the glasses. He enquired about the specifications of the glasses. I told him that they are RayBan Meta Glasses in a brown case. He asked me to come along with him and took me to the security area again to handed over the glasses to me. Really thankful to the @CISFHQrs team for their dedicated and prompt service,” Shubhendu wrote on X.

“P.S.— They had tried to explore the glasses and ended up clicking a random pic,” he added.

While good gestures by airport or security staff are often forgotten as routine, Shubhendu went on to express his gratitude to the CISF on X.

The Airport Sector of the Central Industrial Security Force got back to his post saying, "Dear Passenger, thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgement motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity."

Netizens shared their own experiences in the comments section about how they faced similar such situations in the past, and also heaped praises on the CISF.

"Once I had a layover at Bhubaneswar, and a guy mistakenly left his laptop at the security. A CISF personnel came and asked him to check if he forgot something, and the guy panicked because his laptop wasn't there, and then the personnel gave him his laptop," one of them said.