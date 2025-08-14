Passengers Protest on Airport Runway After IndiGo's Delhi-Darbhanga Flight Cancellation Due to Weather Delays | WATCH

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Darbhanga was cancelled on Thursday after severe weather conditions in the national capital caused cascading delays that ultimately exceeded Darbhanga airport's operational window, leading to passenger frustration and protests at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

IndiGo flight 6E360, originally scheduled to depart Delhi for Darbhanga, experienced significant delays due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and related air traffic congestion in Delhi. The compounding delays eventually pushed the potential arrival time beyond the restricted operating hours of Darbhanga Airport, which has limited nighttime operations.

The cancellation prompted visible frustration among travelers. A group of affected passengers temporarily staged a protest on the airport tarmac, expressing their dissatisfaction with the sudden cancellation. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and airport staff intervened promptly, escorting the protesters back to the terminal in a peaceful manner.

The adverse weather also impacted other carriers, with Air India announcing the cancellation of several domestic flights for the day. The affected Air India services included:

AI2817 (Delhi to Bengaluru)

AI2818 (Bengaluru to Delhi)

AI2977 (Delhi to Mumbai)

AI2988 (Mumbai to Delhi)

IndiGo's Official Response

IndiGo officials stated that all impacted passengers were provided with immediate assistance, including meal vouchers and options for rebooking on alternative flights or receiving full refunds. The airline emphasized that ground teams worked continuously to keep passengers informed and minimize inconvenience.

In an official statement, IndiGo said, “The departure of IndiGo flight 6E360 from Delhi to Darbhanga was delayed due to heavy rains, waterlogging, and traffic congestion in Delhi. Later, the flight had to be cancelled owing to the watch hour restrictions at Darbhanga Airport that could not be extended. The customers at the tarmac were guided to the terminal with the support of security agencies at the airport, and our team ensured their comfort. All possible arrangements were made for affected customers with refreshments, alternate scheduling options, or cancellations with full refund. Our teams were present to assist and keep customers informed throughout the process."