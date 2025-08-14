Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Passengers Protest on Airport Runway After IndiGo's Delhi-Darbhanga Flight Cancellation Due to Weather Delays | WATCH

Updated 14 August 2025 at 23:12 IST

Passengers Protest on Airport Runway After IndiGo's Delhi-Darbhanga Flight Cancellation Due to Weather Delays | WATCH

The abrupt cancellation sparked outrage among stranded passengers, with a visibly agitated group venting their anger by gathering on the airport runway.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Passengers Protest at Delhi Airport After IndiGo Cancels Darbhanga Flight
Passengers Protest at Delhi Airport After IndiGo Cancels Darbhanga Flight | Image: X

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Darbhanga was cancelled on Thursday after severe weather conditions in the national capital caused cascading delays that ultimately exceeded Darbhanga airport's operational window, leading to passenger frustration and protests at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

IndiGo flight 6E360, originally scheduled to depart Delhi for Darbhanga, experienced significant delays due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and related air traffic congestion in Delhi. The compounding delays eventually pushed the potential arrival time beyond the restricted operating hours of Darbhanga Airport, which has limited nighttime operations.  

The cancellation prompted visible frustration among travelers. A group of affected passengers temporarily staged a protest on the airport tarmac, expressing their dissatisfaction with the sudden cancellation. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and airport staff intervened promptly, escorting the protesters back to the terminal in a peaceful manner.

The adverse weather also impacted other carriers, with Air India announcing the cancellation of several domestic flights for the day. The affected Air India services included:

  • AI2817 (Delhi to Bengaluru)
  • AI2818 (Bengaluru to Delhi)
  • AI2977 (Delhi to Mumbai)
  • AI2988 (Mumbai to Delhi)

IndiGo's Official Response 

IndiGo officials stated that all impacted passengers were provided with immediate assistance, including meal vouchers and options for rebooking on alternative flights or receiving full refunds. The airline emphasized that ground teams worked continuously to keep passengers informed and minimize inconvenience.

In an official statement, IndiGo said, “The departure of IndiGo flight 6E360 from Delhi to Darbhanga was delayed due to heavy rains, waterlogging, and traffic congestion in Delhi. Later, the flight had to be cancelled owing to the watch hour restrictions at Darbhanga Airport that could not be extended. The customers at the tarmac were guided to the terminal with the support of security agencies at the airport, and our team ensured their comfort. All possible arrangements were made for affected customers with refreshments, alternate scheduling options, or cancellations with full refund. Our teams were present to assist and keep customers informed throughout the process."

“At IndiGo, safety is our highest priority, and we adhere strictly to all operational and regulatory guidelines. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers, due to factors beyond the airline’s control,” the airline added.   
 

ALSO READ: ‘Not Leaving NDA Till Modiji Leads’: Chirag Paswan Quashes Rift Reports, Sets Record Straight

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Bhawana Gariya

Published On: 14 August 2025 at 23:12 IST