Passion Blooms, Forests Thrive: PM Modi Spotlights Inspiring Women from Nagaland, Odisha in 137th 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the inspiring journeys of a flower cultivator from Nagaland and women involved in forest conservation in Odisha, saying that passion, hard work and proper guidance can open new livelihood opportunities.

Highlighting the journey of Vesalu Puro from Phek district in Nagaland, PM Modi, in the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, said that a small hobby can sometimes open the door to great possibilities. "Sometimes a small hobby opens the door to great possibilities in life. The journey of Vesalu Puro from the Phek district of Nagaland is a case in point," the Prime Minister said.

"Vesalu ji grew up in a farming family; she had watched her parents farm since childhood and had a deep love for flowers. In 2021, she began cultivating flowers on a small scale, driven by this very passion," he added. The Prime Minister said that Puro gradually recognised the growing demand for flowers during weddings and festivals and decided to turn her hobby into a livelihood opportunity.

Vesalu received training in scientific flower cultivation from the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra. She then planted thousands of gladiolus bulbs on just a quarter-acre of land, according to PM. "In her very first attempt, over 5,000 flowers bloomed," PM Modi said. He said the success marked a new beginning for Vesalu, who subsequently expanded her flower cultivation.

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"Flowers that once remained confined to local markets are now travelling from Nagaland to cities like Delhi and Mumbai," the Prime Minister said. "Vesalu Puro ji's journey demonstrates that when a passion is combined with hard work and proper guidance, it can pave the way for new possibilities," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the efforts of women involved in forest conservation in Odisha's Debrigarh region, saying small individual efforts can gradually transform the lives of many others. He spoke about Maithili Bhue of Dhodrokusum village, who used to visit the forest almost daily to collect firewood, Mahua flowers, Kendu leaves, bamboo shoots and other forest produce for her family and other people in the area.

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Her association with Debrigarh Eco-Tourism brought a change in her relationship with the forest. "Forest conservation now became a means of livelihood for her," PM Modi said. He said Maithili's transformation also inspired other women in the area, with more than 60 women now actively involved in forest conservation.

"Some have taken up the responsibility of protecting wildlife, others are engaged in developing grasslands, and some are contributing to eco-tourism activities," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi said the women of Debrigarh have shown that conservation of nature and economic prosperity can go together.