Patiala House Court Grants Bail to Remaining Accused in the Parliament Street Protest Case

Delhi police opposed the bail application and said that there are serious allegations against the accused persons.

While seeking remand of accused persons, Delhi police on Saturday said that the accused persons are required to be interrogated in relation to slogan raising during the protest.

The court said that the slogan raising and support for Maoists is the subject matter of the FIR lodged at the Kartavya Path Police station. These accused can't be interrogated for those offences in this FIR. It is double jeopardy.

During the bail hearing, advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, counsel for Gurkirat, had argued on Thursday that she was not involved in the protest or scuffle. She went to the police station after knowing that her sister Ravjot was detained by the police. She is not seen in the video.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday remanded Gurkirat Kaur, Ravjot Kaur, Kranti, Avinash Satyapati to two days' police custody. 13 accused were also remanded to judicial custody.

While seeking the Custody of 5 accused police officers on Thursday, the police submitted that custody is required as the police have to arrest three accused seen in the video.

Delhi police had also submitted that there are not only three people, but we also don't know how many people are there. "There is a Conspiracy we are investigating," they said.

It was stated that the source of funding is to be verified, as the accused are travelling to an organised conference, and they are using expensive mobile phones.

It was also submitted that custody is required for the recovery of the pepper spray and identification of the other accused.