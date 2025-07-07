Patna Businessman Gopal Khemka Murder: More Than 10 Suspects Detained By Police, One Nabbed During Khemka's Funeral

Police has detained more than ten people in connection to the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna.

According to police sources, one suspect named Roshan Kumar was nabbed from the spot of Gopal Khemka’s funeral on July 6.

Roshan is a resident of Punpun in Patna and had gone to attend Khemka's funeral when police detained him. He is currently being interrogated.

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SP City Central to probe every possible angles of Khemka's murder. Regarding the matter, DGP Vinay Kumar said, "An investigation involving many teams is underway. I took a review meeting with STF and Patna Police on the probe yesterday."

CCTV Footage of Gopal Khemka's Murder

A 30-second CCTV footage showing moments leading up to Khemka's murder has been accessed by Republic. The video shows how an armed assailant appears out of the darkness and fires multiple shots at Khemka’s vehicle shortly after he arrives outside his house. The accused fled the scene soon after the attack.

The incident occurred at around 11 PM on July 4, when Khemka returned home after visiting the Bankipore Club in Patna.

The killer, as per police sources, conducted a recce of the location in advance and was waiting near the entrance of Khemka's residence to launch the attack.

CCTV & Forensics Under Scanner

One bullet and multiple empty cartridges were recovered from the spot by the police.

“The crime scene has been secured. One bullet and one shell have been recovered. The investigation is on at full pace,” SP Diksha said, confirming that technical surveillance and witness statements are being examined.

Is There a Connection Between Murders of Gopal Khemka and His Son?