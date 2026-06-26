'Patwari of Ram Lalla': Who Is Champat Rai- Top Official Who 'Stepped Down' Amid Ram Temple Embezzlement Row

New Delhi: In a significant fallout from the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resigned from his respective position, taking moral responsibility for the controversy, as per sources.

The resignation follow the registration of a formal FIR and the arrest of eight individuals late Thursday night, as the state government intensifies its crackdown on financial irregularities within the temple’s administration.

Who is Champat Rai?

As probe gathers pace, Champat Rai's name has repeatedly surfaced in the attacks mounted by Opposition parties and has become the focal point of criticism.

Often referred to as the "Patwari of Ram Lalla" (record-keeper of Lord Ram) for his meticulous documentation of the site's history, Rai has been a central figure in the decades-long movement to construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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Rai's Early Life

Born in 1946 in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, Rai was influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from a young age. Before dedicating his life to full-time organizational work, he had a career in academia, serving as a professor of chemistry at a degree college in Bijnor.

His turning point came during the Emergency (1975–1977), when he was arrested for his opposition to the government and involvement with the RSS. Following 18 months of imprisonment, Rai made a life-changing decision to resign from his teaching position and devote himself entirely to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

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Role in Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Rai’s involvement in the temple movement began in the early 1980s. By the 1990s, he emerged as a key strategist, particularly after his 1991 appointment as the Regional Organizing Secretary in Ayodhya.

He was pivotal in coordinating kar sevaks and providing lawyers with essential historical and documentary evidence that bolstered the Hindu claim to the land during the protracted legal battle.

His administrative rise within the VHP saw him hold several influential positions, including Central Minister, Joint General Secretary, and eventually International General Secretary, before becoming the International Vice President.

Stewardship of the trust

In February 2020, following the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict in favor of the temple, the Government of India established the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Champat Rai was appointed as its General Secretary, tasked with the immense responsibility of supervising the temple's design, construction, and the eventually historic pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony in January 2024.

Recent developments

Most recently, Champat Rai’s long tenure in the spotlight has been marked by a significant controversy. Following allegations of embezzlement involving temple donations- which led to an SIT investigation and the arrest of eight staff members- Rai resigned from his position as General Secretary on moral grounds, say sources.

His departure, along with that of trustee Anil Mishra, signifies a major moment of transition for the Trust as it grapples with the aftermath of the financial scandal and moves toward internal structural reforms.

Why the row?

The Ram Mandir donation theft controversy first gained traction on June 7, when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav cited reports that crores of rupees from temple donations were missing and urged courts to take suo motu cognisance.

After the FIR was registered, he took to X and questioned the investigation process, alleging that under the BJP government “the small fish will be punished while the big fish will be spared”.

Akhilesh Yadav went further, claiming that people were saying the SIT process may have been used to erase evidence before the FIR and to decide “which big fish to save and whom to implicate”. He also suggested that the SIT report appeared to have been prepared in advance and the investigation was shaped to fit predetermined conclusions.

Responding to the earlier allegations, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Alok Kumar accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of trying to extract political mileage ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.