PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Attempts to Defend Terrorists, Spins Persecution Theory, Says Kashmiris Caught in 'Vicious Cycle'

New Delhi: PDP leader Iltija Mufti has triggered a major controversy with her remarks on the video of Dr Umar Nabi, the accused in the recent Red Fort blast case, saying the incident left her “Unsettled” and raised troubling questions about the direction in which Kashmir is headed.

Reacting to the accused doctor’s alleged suicide-attack video, Iltija wrote that it was deeply disturbing to see a professional meant to save lives involved in such extremism. In her statement, She accused “Right-Wing Factions” of amplifying the suspect’s videoclip while the government, she claimed, continued to ignore the “Serious Underlying Problem”.

She further claimed that Kashmiris were trapped in a recurring loop of violence and punishment, describing it as an “Endless Cycle” driven by larger structural issues.

According to her, this cycle begins with “Islamophobia and persecution of Muslims across India”, followed by terror attacks by a small group, which then triggers intensified crackdowns in Kashmir, collective punishment, repression, and ethnic profiling of Kashmiris working outside the Valley — a pattern she claimed keeps repeating.

Iltija also voiced concern that highly-educated individuals becoming radicalised, as seen in recent attacks in Delhi and Srinagar, deepens the “Hopelessness” among Kashmiris, who she says are caught between extremist violence and sweeping state action.

Her remarks have drawn strong backlash from critics, who accuse her of providing ideological cover for terrorism and attempting to justify extremist actions under the guise of victimhood. The comments also triggered debate over radicalisation in Kashmir, national security concerns, and political narratives surrounding recent terror incidents.

