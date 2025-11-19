Updated 19 November 2025 at 13:10 IST
PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Attempts to Defend Terrorists, Spins Persecution Theory, Says Kashmiris Caught in 'Vicious Cycle'
Reacting to the accused doctor’s alleged suicide-attack video, PDP leader Iltija Mufti wrote that it was deeply disturbing to see a professional meant to save lives involved in such extremism. In her statement, She accused “Right-Wing Factions” of amplifying the suspect’s videoclip while the government, she claimed, continued to ignore the “Serious Underlying Problem”.
- India News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: PDP leader Iltija Mufti has triggered a major controversy with her remarks on the video of Dr Umar Nabi, the accused in the recent Red Fort blast case, saying the incident left her “Unsettled” and raised troubling questions about the direction in which Kashmir is headed.
Reacting to the accused doctor’s alleged suicide-attack video, Iltija wrote that it was deeply disturbing to see a professional meant to save lives involved in such extremism. In her statement, She accused “Right-Wing Factions” of amplifying the suspect’s videoclip while the government, she claimed, continued to ignore the “Serious Underlying Problem”.
She further claimed that Kashmiris were trapped in a recurring loop of violence and punishment, describing it as an “Endless Cycle” driven by larger structural issues.
According to her, this cycle begins with “Islamophobia and persecution of Muslims across India”, followed by terror attacks by a small group, which then triggers intensified crackdowns in Kashmir, collective punishment, repression, and ethnic profiling of Kashmiris working outside the Valley — a pattern she claimed keeps repeating.
Advertisement
Iltija also voiced concern that highly-educated individuals becoming radicalised, as seen in recent attacks in Delhi and Srinagar, deepens the “Hopelessness” among Kashmiris, who she says are caught between extremist violence and sweeping state action.
Her remarks have drawn strong backlash from critics, who accuse her of providing ideological cover for terrorism and attempting to justify extremist actions under the guise of victimhood. The comments also triggered debate over radicalisation in Kashmir, national security concerns, and political narratives surrounding recent terror incidents.
Advertisement
Despite the uproar, Iltija maintains that unless the government addresses the underlying alienation, repression, profiling, and resentment, the cycle of violence and radicalisation will persist.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 13:10 IST