PDP Proposes “Anti-Bulldozer Bill” to Protect Land Rights in J&K

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP), President Mehbooba Mufti, has set the stage for a contentious autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by announcing the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill, 2025, calling it the “Anti-Bulldozer Bill".

The proposed legislation aims to safeguard long-term land occupants from arbitrary evictions and secure land rights for families, institutions and hoteliers across the newly carved union territory.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mufti emphasized the urgency of the bill, citing the ongoing land and lease crisis in Gulmarg and other parts of Kashmir.

“Dozens of Gulmarg hotels face eviction under the 2022 land grant rules. Despite promises, the government has taken no stand to safeguard people’s land rights," she said.

The bill seeks to regularize land holdings for individuals, families and institutions that have been in continuous possession of land for over 30 years, ensuring ownership rights and preventing forced evictions.

The 2022 Land Grant Rules have sparked significant concern, particularly in Gulmarg, where the non-renewal of old leases has put nearly 60 hotels, including heritage establishments like Nedous and Highlands Park, at risk of eviction or government takeover through auctions.

Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) has issued takeover notices to these hotels, leaving hoteliers who have invested heavily in their properties facing severe financial distress and legal uncertainty.

“This threatens not just livelihoods but also tourism, local employment and investor confidence in Kashmir’s hospitality sector,” Mufti added.

PDP’s proposed bill aims to address these issues by providing legal security to long-standing occupants and preventing arbitrary land seizures.

Mufti criticized the absence of a clear government policy on lease renewals and land regularization, noting that despite repeated assurances from the Chief Minister, no concrete legal measures have been taken to protect land rights in courts.

“The government’s inaction has created deep uncertainty, and it’s time for decisive action,” she said.

Pertinently, PDP MLAs have already submitted the bill for inclusion in the upcoming assembly session.

Mufti further urged the government to either adopt the Anti-Bulldozer Bill or introduce its own legislation to address the issue, promising the PDP’s full support for any measures that protect the land rights of Jammu and Kashmir’s people.