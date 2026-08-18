PDP Questions NC, BJP Over Delay, Asks When ‘Appropriate Time’ Will Come as SEC Sets August 31 Poll Deadline

Srinagar: If no decision is taken before August 31, Jammu and Kashmir’s Panchayat, DDC and ULB elections will be postponed until spring 2027, with PDP questioning NC and BJP over repeated delays.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked when the “appropriate time” cited by both the National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will actually arrive.

PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said the absence of elected institutions undermines representation.

“It has been nearly two years, and there are still no Panchayat, DDC or BDC elections. NC does not want elections to be held here. BJP says statehood will come at an ‘appropriate time,’ Omar Abdullah says panchayat elections will be held at an ‘appropriate time.’ But when will that appropriate time come? People should have the right to choose their own representatives,” Hanjura said.

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Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission (SEC) has set August 31 as the deadline for the government to approve the conduct of local body elections.

Officials warned that if no decision is taken by this date, the polls will be pushed to March–April 2027, as winter conditions make voting impossible after November.

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Currently, all three tiers of the Panchayati Raj system are vacant. Municipalities, including Jammu and Srinagar corporations, ended their terms in October–November 2023. Panchayats expired on January 9, 2024, and District Development Councils (DDCs) completed their five‑year term on February 24, 2026.

However, the SEC has already updated electoral rolls to 72.24 lakh voters, including more than 3.39 lakh new additions, and completed village delimitation. The process remains stalled due to pending cabinet clearance of the OBC Commission’s recommendations, which affect reservation frameworks for local bodies.

On July 11, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said elections will be held at an “appropriate time,” linking the timing to the larger issue of statehood restoration.

“How many elections will you conduct here in the name of restoring statehood? The people participated in large numbers in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections because they believed statehood would be restored,” Omar had said.