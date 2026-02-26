'Peace Is The Oxygen Of Progress': Omar Abdullah Maps A Future Of Green Tourism, And Digital Empowerment | Image: Republic

Srinagar: At the University of Kashmir’s 21st convocation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah painted a sweeping vision of a region rising from conflict into connection, where peace fuels development and spirit shapes the future.

During his address, Abdullah said that “development requires the oxygen of peace,” noting that villages once marked by strife, Keran, Gurez, and Teetwal, are now emerging as symbols of harmony and border tourism.

He said nine new destinations are being developed to ensure tourism benefits reach remote communities, while urging citizens to safeguard the fragile environment.

“Our glaciers are receding, our winters are changing,” he warned, highlighting investments in sustainable infrastructure, from artificial snow technology in Gulmarg to eco-tents replacing concrete hotels.

“Tourism of tomorrow must not destroy the nature of today,” he told graduates of environmental sciences, calling on them to help create a “green standard” for Kashmiri hospitality.

Chief Minister emphasized three guiding principles for governance: meritocracy, sustainability, and digital sovereignty. He vowed reforms in recruitment to ensure qualification, not recommendation, becomes the only currency, whether for the child of a shikarawala or a minister.

Women’s empowerment featured prominently in his address. With over 60 percent of degrees awarded to women, Abdullah hailed daughters as “the most powerful asset against poverty and instability.”

He urged them to lead in civil services, biotech labs, and global representation: “Your brilliance is the gold medal Jammu and Kashmir wears today.”

Turning to innovation, Abdullah outlined a “saffron and silicon vision,” urging science and IT graduates to bridge the gap between laboratory and land.

Abdullah spoke of blockchain for saffron traceability, real-time pest detection apps for orchards, and green data centres powered by Kashmir’s naturally cool climate.

“We want our youth to be job providers, not just job seekers,” he said.

The government, he added, is restructuring industrial policy to attract knowledge-based industries, ensuring biotech graduates find opportunities within Kashmir rather than migrating to Pune or Hyderabad. Common facilitation centres will help young innovators prototype ideas without crippling debt.

Acknowledging the trauma endured by Kashmiri society, Abdullah urged psychology and social work graduates to destigmatize conversations around stress.