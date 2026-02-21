'Peer Ki Gali' Opens Mid-Winter For The First Time After Snow Clearance Operation In J&K | Image: ANI

Poonch: Snow clearance operations on National Highway 701A (Peer Ki Gali) have been successfully completed by teams of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), marking the first instance of the strategic route being opened during mid-winter.

The clearance was carried out by Project Sampark from Bufliaz to Peer Ki Gali and Project Beacon from Shopian to Peer Ki Gali. The coordinated efforts enabled the reopening of the vital stretch on February 20 despite challenging weather conditions.

According to an official release, Director General, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), VK Rajawat, along with Chief Engineers of Project Sampark and Project Beacon, was present at Peer Ki Gali during the reopening of the road.

DG MoRTH appreciated the efforts of all ranks involved in the Snow Clearance operations in extremely harsh weather conditions. He further said that the route recce and planning for Widening of NH 701 A is also in progress, and substantial progress has been made.

During the visit, DG MoRTH also reviewed the progress of work on NH 144A in all packages and gave directions to expedite the works, ensuring early completion.

On NH 701 A (Mughal Road), snow clearance operations have been successfully completed, and the road is now traffic-worthy. However, snow accumulation still exists on the adjoining hill slopes at certain vulnerable locations. Due to prevailing weather conditions, the possibility of avalanches cannot be entirely ruled out.

In view of safety concerns, the road has been opened primarily for emergency and essential movement. Commuters have been advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling on the stretch. Movement may be regulated depending on weather conditions and safety assessments carried out by authorities, the release noted.

The general public has been urged to adhere to traffic advisories issued by the District Administration of Poonch and Shopian and to cooperate with officials on the ground to ensure safe and smooth movement. Further updates will be issued based on the situation.