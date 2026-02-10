Peeragarhi Flyover Tragedy: Delhi Police Quiz ‘Baba’ After CCTV 'Places' Him In Car Where Three Bodies Were Found

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough following the discovery of three bodies inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover of the national capital on Sunday, the cops yesterday detained a "baba" (spiritual practitioner) from the Northeast Delhi area and questioned him to uncover the relationship between the two deceased men and the woman.

The cops have tracked the movements of the trio- Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laskshmi Devi (40)- to the Peeragarhi area at 10:30 am on Sunday, from where they travelled via Ring Road toward Northeast Delhi.

It was in this vicinity that they reportedly met with the "baba" currently under police scrutiny.

Baba seated in front seat

According to police sources, CCTV footage from the day of the incident shows the baba seated in the front seat of the car along with Randhir, as per ANI reports.

Advertisement

Sources said the baba had met the three victims prior to their deaths and was acquainted with them, making him a possible crucial link in the case.

However, a senior Delhi Police official clarified that as of now, no case has been registered and nothing has been established, ruling out any detention at this stage.

Advertisement

Known to each other

Authorities have also clarified that the three victims shared a long-standing acquaintance. Both Randhir and Shiv were active in the property business, while the woman provided specialized home care and medical services for the elderly.

Authorities believe the spiritual figure’s testimony could be vital in reconstructing the final hours of the victims and establishing the motive behind the tragedy.

What was found inside vehicle

Inside the vehicle, investigators discovered three liquor bottles alongside three used disposable glasses, as per sources.

Physical evidence further pointed to a violent reaction to the substances consumed, as both the 47-year-old man and the 40-year-old woman had vomited before they succumbed.

Additionally, police confirmed that the three individuals were in constant communication with one another, reinforcing the theory of a close and established connection between them.

Lakshmi's personal life

Details regarding the 40-year-old woman’s personal life have revealed that she had been married twice, maintaining a residence in Delhi with one husband while the other resides in Bihar.

Despite the complexity of their backgrounds, a preliminary review of all three victims' profiles has uncovered no immediate red flags or suspicious history.

What autopsy said

While autopsies for the two men have been completed, confirming no signs of external struggle, the woman’s examination remains pending.

To secure a definitive cause of death, authorities have preserved the internal organs (viscera) of the men for chemical analysis, with plans to do the same for the woman.

Currently, the investigation centers on the interrogation of the spiritual leader and a comprehensive review of CCTV footage along their travel route to reconstruct their final movements.

What was the case

The incident came to light on Sunday after Delhi Police received a PCR call reporting three people lying unconscious inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover. Upon reaching the spot and opening the vehicle, police found the bodies of Randhir, Shivnaresh and Laxmi.

Police sources said the car in which the bodies were found had been parked at the spot for nearly an hour.

No breakthroughs

Efforts to glean information from the victims' families, neighbors, and employees have so far yielded no breakthroughs, as the motive for the tragedy remains elusive. Despite the police theory of poisoning, the families of both men have vehemently rejected the notion of suicide, alleging instead that foul play was involved.