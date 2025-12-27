Jabalpur Horror: Peon Locks Woman In Room As Clerk Rapes Her On University Campus

Jabalpur: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, after being lured with the promise of a job, police said on Friday. The accused allegedly took the woman to a government staff room on the pretext of securing her employment and raped her, while a peon locked the room from outside.

The accused has been identified as 58-year-old upper division clerk (UDC) Durga Shankar Singraha and the peon has been identified as 42-year-old Mukesh Sen.

Based on the survivor’s complaint, Adhartal Police registered a case under rape charges and arrested both the accused. The incident reportedly took place in the Krishi Nagar Colony area of the university campus in the official quarters of the peon. Police said the woman had been befriended by the accused and was called to the agricultural college with her documents.

Jitendra Singh, Additional SP (Crime), confirmed the arrests and said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Advertisement

Police said that the woman had seen vacancy for a contractual job on the website of the university. The woman found a mobile number of the website along with the job application. After contacting the number, the woman talked to Durga Shankar Singraha, who assured her of a job. As per reports, he also promised that he would talk to the Vice Chancellor of the University regarding it.

In another case, a 40-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district for allegedly raping his 13-year-old niece. As per reports, the girl was raped on multiple occasions. The reports added that the uncle raped the child for the first time three years ago after spiking her drink.