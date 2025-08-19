'People Around The World Are Excited About Gaganyaan Mission': Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Tells PM Modi

New Delhi: In a new revelation, Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the national capital, told the prime minister that people across the globe are looking forward to the Gaganyaan mission.

During the meeting, he told PM Modi that his crew members were so enthusiastic about India's mission that they made him promise to invite them to the Gaganyaan launch.

Shukla recently returned from the historic NASA Axiom-4 space mission.

Inspiration For Youth

During the interaction, PM Modi asked Shukla about people's reactions to his space journey. In response, Shukla told the prime minister that wherever he went, people recognised India's achievements in space and praised the country's efforts in this direction. He also added that children frequently ask him how to become an astronaut. Shukla revealed that he never even imagined that he will become an astronaut while he was growing up as he lacked exposure.

“When I was young, Rakesh Sharma sir went for the first time in 1984, but the dream of becoming an astronaut never came to my mind because we did not have any program. But when I went to the station this time, I spoke to the children three times. In every program, the children asked how can I become an astronaut? So I think this in itself is a big success for our country. In today's India, they know that it is possible. We have the option and we can become” Shukla said.

PM Modi further underlined the importance of building a large pool of astronauts to fulfill India's space missions. He also said that Shubhanshu Shukla's experience during the Gaganyaan mission will prove to be valuable

Shukla praised the government’s commitment to sustaining the space program despite setbacks like Chandrayaan-2, which was followed by the success of Chandrayaan-3. He stressed that India has the capability to emerge as a global leader in space research and manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).