'Subhanshu Shukla Has Made The City Proud': Lucknow Mayor Announces Road In Indian Space Hero's Name

The city of nawabs, Lucknow, is gearing up to welcome India's space hero Subhanshu Shukla, in a grand way. | Image: X/ ISRO

Captain Shubanshu Shukla's hometown, Lucknow, is preparing to celebrate his homecoming after his successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS). To honor his achievement, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal has announced that she has proposed to name a road leading to Shukla's residence and a city park after him.

She stated that this initiative will be taken to honour Shukla's space achievements.

“Shubhanshu Shukla has made the city and the country proud. We are fortunate that today, a person from Lucknow is known in the world. We have moved a proposal to name the road leading to his house and a park in the city after him. The day he arrives in Lucknow, all councilors will welcome him at the airport. Lucknow is eagerly awaiting his arrival," Kharakwal said.

The Lok Sabha also today briefly held a discussion on “India's first astronaut abroad the International Space Station-the critical role of space programs for Vikshit Bharat by 2047.” Speaker Om Birla congratulated Shubhanshu Shukla, while Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh praised the astronaut for the milestone he has achieved.

He also criticized the opposition for not appreciating India's space achievement, stating, “You are angry with the earth, you are angry with the sky, and today you seem to be angry with space as well."

He further highlighted Operation Sindoor and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership since 2014.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Milestone Mission

Shubhanshu Shukla was part of the NASA Axiom 4 mission launched from Florida on June 25 and returned to Earth on July 15. He became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space, and Lucknow, his home city, is preparing to honor him in a grand way.