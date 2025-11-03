'People Do Not Want To Repeat Their Mistake': Telangana Minister Azharuddin On Jubilee Hills ByPolls | Image: ANI

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday expressed confidence in the Congress winning the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypolls, claiming that people "do not want to repeat their mistake," and vote in a Congress MLA this time."We will win with a large lead. We have campaigned a lot; it feels good. We are back in election mode. The people who met us in the last Padayatra are meeting us and assuring that they will vote for Congress. They are saying that they won't repeat their mistake and make Congress win with a huge margin," he told ANI.

The Telangana minister and Congress leader made the remarks while campaigning in the constituency for the party candidate Vallala Naveen Yadav. Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet on Friday, with Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administering the oath of office and secrecy to him at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao accused the Congress of contesting elections based on minority appeasement and claimed that the BRS is luring voters, while stating that the BJP is fighting the election based on development.

Speaking after campaigning in Rahmath Nagar and nearby areas, Rao said the BJP's campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-election has received an encouraging response from residents."BJP has kick-started its campaign for the Jubilee Hill by-elections.

Today we campaigned in Rahmath Nagar and many other areas. BJP is getting a good response from the people of Jubilee Hills. The Congress party is trying to fight elections only on appeasement of minorities, and BRS is just luring the voters.

BJP is fighting based on development..." said Rao. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government during a roadshow in Rahmath Nagar Division.

During the roadshow, KTR declared that Telangana is not a land that bows down to threats or political intimidation."This is not a Telangana that gets scared of your threats," KTR thundered, responding to Revanth Reddy's warnings to voters. Polling for the Jubilee Hills constituency is set to take place on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

This by-election was prompted by the death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath. The Congress party has nominated V. Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), as its candidate. Meanwhile, the BRS has chosen Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, to run for the position. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.